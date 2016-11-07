Worldbulletin News

13:51, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Nearly 650,000 houses sold in first half
Nearly 650,000 houses sold in first half

Property sales to foreigners see yearly increase of 23 pct from January to June, according to official report

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of residential properties sold in Turkey dropped 1.3 percent year-on-year to reach 646,032 in the first six months of 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Thursday.

Some 298,877 houses were sold for the first time from January to June while the rest were second-hand sales, TurkStat reported.

The number of new mortgages slipped in the first half of this year -- down by 18 percent to 210,805 compared to the same period last year.

House sales with mortgages took a 31 percent share of all house sales in Turkey. Currently, the mortgage rate for 120 months is between 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent per month.

 



