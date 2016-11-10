Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:46, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
12:51, 19 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Rohingya genocide planned by Myanmar military
Rohingya genocide planned by Myanmar military

The 162-page report says that the exodus of around 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh last year was the culmination of months of meticulous planning by the security forces.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Myanmar’s military systematically planned a genocidal campaign to rid the country of Rohingya Muslims, according to a report released on Thursday by the rights-advocacy group Fortify Rights based on testimony from 254 survivors, officials, and workers over a 21-month period.

Fortify Rights names 22 military and police officers who it says were directly responsible for the campaign against the Rohingya and recommend that the United Nations Security Council refer them to the International Criminal Court.

“Genocide doesn’t happen spontaneously,” said Matthew Smith, co-founder of Fortify Rights. “Impunity for these crimes will pave the path for more violations and attacks in the future.”

Beginning in October 2016, Myanmar’s military and local officials methodically removed sharp tools that could be used for self-defense by the Rohingya, destroyed fences around Rohingya homes to make military raids easier, armed and trained ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, and shut off the spigot of international aid for the impoverished Rohingya community, the Fortify Rights report says.

Most of all, more troops were sent to northern Rakhine State, where the bulk of the largely stateless Rohingya once lived. Fortify Rights says that at least 27 Myanmar Army battalions, with up to 11,000 soldiers, and at least three combat police battalions, with around 900 personnel, participated in the bloodletting that began in late August and continued for weeks afterward.

For the Full report CLICK HERE



Related Muslims Myanmar rohingya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province

News

Uighur Muslim crisis is not as you thought
Uighur Muslim crisis is not as you thought

A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public
Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public

Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish delegation visits Muslims in Bangladesh camps
Turkish delegation visits Muslims in Bangladesh camps

At least 15 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide
At least 15 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

UK ministers visit Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
UK ministers visit Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Myanmar Muslims in Thailand 'stateless'
Myanmar Muslims in Thailand 'stateless'

Myanmar fires key general sanctioned by EU
Myanmar fires key general sanctioned by EU

Rohingya refugees mark first Eid
Rohingya refugees mark first Eid

Expert calls on UN to stop ‘promoting Myanmar’s lies’
Expert calls on UN to stop promoting Myanmar s lies

Rohingya refugees want to return to Myanmar as citizens
Rohingya refugees want to return to Myanmar as citizens

70 pct Rohingya children miss out on education
70 pct Rohingya children miss out on education

Monsoon rains cause chaos at Rohingya refugee camps
Monsoon rains cause chaos at Rohingya refugee camps

Rohingya organizations criticize recent UN-Myanmar deal
Rohingya organizations criticize recent UN-Myanmar deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 