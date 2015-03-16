Worldbulletin News

17:24, 19 July 2018 Thursday
13:47, 19 July 2018 Thursday

Israel adopts controversial Jewish nation-state law
Israel adopts controversial Jewish nation-state law

Arab lawmakers and Palestinians called the law "racist" and said it legalised "apartheid" following a tumultuous debate in parliament.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel's parliament on Thursday adopted a law defining the country as the nation state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it could lead to blatant discrimination against Arab citizens.

Others said it neglects to specify equality and Israel's democratic character, implying that the country's Jewish nature comes first.

The legislation, adopted by 62 votes to 55, makes Hebrew the country's national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.

 



