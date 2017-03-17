Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:24, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Middle East
15:10, 19 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen
Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen

Houthi rebels claim responsibility for ‘ballistic missile’ fired into kingdom’s southwestern Jizan region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi air defenses on Thursday intercepted a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group into the kingdom’s southwestern Jizan region, according to Saudi television news channel Al-Ekhbariya.

The broadcaster did not provide any additional details, while the Saudi authorities have yet to comment on the report.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel, however, appeared to confirm the attack, reporting that Houthi fighters had targeted Jizan’s regional airport with a “ballistic missile”.

According to a Saudi-led military coalition cobbled together in 2015 to fight the Houthis, the rebel group has fired a total of 161 missiles into Saudi territory since the conflict began almost four years ago.

Impoverished Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains and shoring up Yemen’s pro-Saudi government.

Riyadh accuses the Houthis of serving as proxies for Shia Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe in the region.

 


Related yemen Saudi arabia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million

News

Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen’s Aden
Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen s

Cholera deaths in war-torn Yemen surpass 2,300
Cholera deaths in war-torn Yemen surpass 2 300

One killed as Yemeni VP’s convoy hits bomb in Marib
One killed as Yemeni VP s convoy hits bomb in

Yemen’s Hadi has no regrets about seeking Saudi help
Yemen s Hadi has no regrets about seeking Saudi help

Houthi shelling leaves 3 civilians dead in Yemen’s Taiz
Houthi shelling leaves 3 civilians dead in Yemen s Taiz

NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen
NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen

S.Arabia to Invest $10B in South Africa
S Arabia to Invest 10B in South Africa

Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change
Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change

Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa
Saudi Arabia to invest 10bn in S Africa

Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production
Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production

3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders
3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders

Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving
Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 