Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

World Bulletin / News Desk
The operation launched in 1974 under the code-phrase “Ayse Tatile Ciksin” (Ayse should go on vacation) stopped the bloodshed on the island.
Violence broke out amid a Greek Cypriot attempt to forcibly unite Cyprus with Greece, which was then ruled by a military junta. Turkey sent 40,000 troops to the island’s north.
The developments that set the stage for the Cyprus Peace Operation began in 1959 when the London and Zurich Agreements were signed between Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom for the constitution of the Republic of Cyprus on the basis of equality of rights.
However, the Turkish Cypriots, who had been attacked since 1963 by the Greek Cypriot armed groups, were removed from the state administration by pressure and oppression.
The attacks and embargoes carried out against the Turkish community by the Greeks, who wanted to give the administration of the island to Greece, increased between 1963-1974.
Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months
Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank
Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million