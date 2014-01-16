Call for congress roils opposition CHP

World Bulletin / News Desk

In last month’s Turkish elections, a call for an emergency congress to replace its leader is causing turmoil within the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

A petition drive for a "Change and Hope Congress" began Monday, and so far 526 signatures have been collected, with 98 more needed to reach the required 624, CHP Deputy Yasar Tuzun said Thursday, but the party leadership denied this, saying there are only 438 signatures.

In the June 24 elections, although the CHP’s Muharrem Ince got only 30.64 percent of the vote -- over 20 points less than President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- his attracting 4 million votes spurred calls for change in the party, with some demanding a congress.

The day after the election, Ince hinted he was ready to lead the party, although the CHP lost, it had its best electoral showing in decades.

He also said he had proposed Kilicdaroglu step down and become the chairman emeritus, but got no answer.

The CHP leadership claim not enough signatures will be collected for a congress.