Israel hits Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian, injuring 3

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Martyr Abdel-Karim Radwan, 22, succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the strike,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a brief statement.
“The three injured individuals, meanwhile, have since been taken to Gaza’s European Hospital for treatment,” he added.
In its own statement, the Israeli army confirmed the strike, saying: “An Israeli warplane targeted an activist cell that had been launching incendiary balloons near a Hamas position in the southern Gaza Strip.”
The army vowed to continue targeting what it described as “terrorist activities led by Hamas and any similarly dangerous activities”.
According to Anadolu Agency correspondents based in the area, an Israeli warplane fired at least two rockets at a guard post in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.
In recent weeks, Palestinian activists in Gaza have been flying flaming kites and balloons over Israeli territory as part of ongoing popular rallies along the Gaza-Israel security fence.
According to Israeli officials, the improvised aerial weapons have caused numerous fires inside Israel, causing material damage -- in some cases -- but no deaths or injuries.
Since the rallies along the security fence first kicked off on Mar. 30, more than 140 Palestinian protesters have been martyred-- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.
Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.
They also demand an end to Israel’s 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of basic commodities.
Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months
Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank
Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million