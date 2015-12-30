Russian MPs approve pension reform

World Bulletin / News Desk
Russian lawmakers tentatively approved a hugely unpopular government plan to hike the state pension age that has led to protests and a record slump in Vladimir Putin's approval ratings.
A total of 328 lawmakers in the lower house or State Duma voted in favour of the bill in its first reading, with 104 against, according to results released by the State Duma.
Just one lawmaker of the ruling United Russia party voted against the bill.
The planned pension age hike -- a first in nearly 90 years -- has led to a rare outburst of public anger.
A legacy of the USSR, Russia's retirement age -- set at 55 for women and 60 for men since Stalin -- is currently among the lowest in the world.
Given Russians' low life expectancy, many will not live long enough under the new system to receive a state pension but the government says the burden is simply too much for its stretched finances.
Analysts say that growing popular discontent over the reform amid plunging living standards may present the most serious challenge to Putin during his nearly 20 years in power.
