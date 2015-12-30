Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:45, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:30, 19 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Russian MPs approve pension reform
Russian MPs approve pension reform

In a rare move, usually pliant Kremlin-friendly nominal opposition parties rejected the legislation to raise the pension age to 65 for men and 63 for women.  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian lawmakers tentatively approved a hugely unpopular government plan to hike the state pension age that has led to protests and a record slump in Vladimir Putin's approval ratings.

A total of 328 lawmakers in the lower house or State Duma voted in favour of the bill in its first reading, with 104 against, according to results released by the State Duma.

Just one lawmaker of the ruling United Russia party voted against the bill. 

The planned pension age hike -- a first in nearly 90 years -- has led to a rare outburst of public anger.    

A legacy of the USSR, Russia's retirement age -- set at 55 for women and 60 for men since Stalin -- is currently among the lowest in the world.

Given Russians' low life expectancy, many will not live long enough under the new system to receive a state pension but the government says the burden is simply too much for its stretched finances.

Analysts say that growing popular discontent over the reform amid plunging living standards may present the most serious challenge to Putin during his nearly 20 years in power.



Related russia kremlin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million

News

Lithuania grants asylum to anti-Kremlin Russian journalist
Lithuania grants asylum to anti-Kremlin Russian journalist

Kremlin 'regrets' court's rejection of Olympic athletes' appeals
Kremlin 'regrets' court's rejection of Olympic athletes' appeals

Navalny vows to fight 'emperor' Putin
Navalny vows to fight 'emperor' Putin

Russia sentences anti-Kremlin campaigner in absentia
Russia sentences anti-Kremlin campaigner in absentia

Kremlin calls new US security strategy 'imperialist'
Kremlin calls new US security strategy 'imperialist'

Putin speaks with Ukraine's separatist leaders
Putin speaks with Ukraine's separatist leaders

Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018
Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018

Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya
Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya

Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup
Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit
US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 