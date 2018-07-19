British court seizes passport of FETO coup bid suspect

World Bulletin / News Desk
The passport of Hamdi Akin Ipek, the former head of Koza Ipek Holding, was confiscated to prevent him from leaving the U.K. during his judicial process.
Turkey’s extradition request for Ipek with the approval of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was previously submitted to British authorities.
After his arrest this May, Ipek was released on £50,000 ($64,000) bail.
In Britain, extradition requests are referred to the court with the FCO’s approval.
If the court finds the arrest warrant and the extradition request proper, the court’s decision is also implemented with FCO approval.
Ipek, accused of attempting to overthrow Turkey’s government and violate the Constitution, faces up to two aggravated life sentences if convicted.
He is also facing 132 years in prison for setting up an armed terror group, military and political espionage, forging documents, and laundering money.
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen are behind the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 251 people and injured 2,200, as well as a wide-ranging conspiracy in the military, police, and judiciary.
Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months
Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank
Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million