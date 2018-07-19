Worldbulletin News

20:45, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Europe
18:13, 19 July 2018 Thursday

British court seizes passport of FETO coup bid suspect
British court seizes passport of FETO coup bid suspect

Court takes passport of Hamdi Akin Ipek, wanted for trying to overthrow Turkish government and setting up armed terror group  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Judging him a flight risk, a British court on Thursday confiscated the passport of a fugitive Turkish businessman wanted for involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The passport of Hamdi Akin Ipek, the former head of Koza Ipek Holding, was confiscated to prevent him from leaving the U.K. during his judicial process. 

Turkey’s extradition request for Ipek with the approval of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was previously submitted to British authorities.

After his arrest this May, Ipek was released on £50,000 ($64,000) bail.

In Britain, extradition requests are referred to the court with the FCO’s approval.

If the court finds the arrest warrant and the extradition request proper, the court’s decision is also implemented with FCO approval.

Ipek, accused of attempting to overthrow Turkey’s government and violate the Constitution, faces up to two aggravated life sentences if convicted.

He is also facing 132 years in prison for setting up an armed terror group, military and political espionage, forging documents, and laundering money.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen are behind the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 251 people and injured 2,200, as well as a wide-ranging conspiracy in the military, police, and judiciary.

 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

