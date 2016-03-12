Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish warplanes destroyed PKK terror targets in northern Iraq as part of an anti-terror operation, the military said on Friday.

In a statement, Turkish General Staff said an airstrike was conducted in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions on Thursday.

Weapon emplacements and shelters used by terrorists were destroyed in the airstrike during the operation, the statement added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.