09:47, 20 July 2018 Friday

Press agenda on July 20

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Desk to monitor reactions over passage of controversial Jewish nation-state law by Israel.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency's finance desk to host chairman of Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

ANKARA - Eurostat, statistical office of EU, to release quarterly data on member states' government debt and deficit for January-March period.

ANKARA - Ministry of Treasury and Finance to release central government debt statistics for June.

ANKARA - The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey to release established and liquidated companies statistics for June.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation to Cyprus to protect island’s Turkish population to be marked with various ceremonies.

LEFKOSA - Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend ceremonies and to meet with Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

PRIJEDOR - Mass funeral ceremony to be held for Bosnian civilians killed in northwestern city of Prijedor during 1992-1995 war.

FRANCE

PARIS - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold annual news conference on domestic, international issues at federal press center.

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to address UN Security Council on North Korea.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.