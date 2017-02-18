Press agenda on July 20

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Desk to monitor reactions over passage of controversial Jewish nation-state law by Israel.
ANKARA - Anadolu Agency's finance desk to host chairman of Turkish Exporters' Assembly.
ANKARA - Eurostat, statistical office of EU, to release quarterly data on member states' government debt and deficit for January-March period.
ANKARA - Ministry of Treasury and Finance to release central government debt statistics for June.
ANKARA - The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey to release established and liquidated companies statistics for June.
TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA - 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation to Cyprus to protect island’s Turkish population to be marked with various ceremonies.
LEFKOSA - Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend ceremonies and to meet with Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
PRIJEDOR - Mass funeral ceremony to be held for Bosnian civilians killed in northwestern city of Prijedor during 1992-1995 war.
FRANCE
PARIS - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold annual news conference on domestic, international issues at federal press center.
UNITED STATES
NEW YORK - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to address UN Security Council on North Korea.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
