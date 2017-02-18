Worldbulletin News

10:23, 20 July 2018 Friday
09:47, 20 July 2018 Friday

Press agenda on July 20
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 20, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Desk to monitor reactions over passage of controversial Jewish nation-state law by Israel.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency's finance desk to host chairman of Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

ANKARA - Eurostat, statistical office of EU, to release quarterly data on member states' government debt and deficit for January-March period.

ANKARA - Ministry of Treasury and Finance to release central government debt statistics for June.

ANKARA - The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey to release established and liquidated companies statistics for June.

 

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS 

LEFKOSA - 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation to Cyprus to protect island’s Turkish population to be marked with various ceremonies.

LEFKOSA - Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend ceremonies and to meet with Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci.

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

PRIJEDOR -  Mass funeral ceremony to be held for Bosnian civilians killed in northwestern city of Prijedor during 1992-1995 war. 

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace. 

 

GERMANY 

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold annual news conference on domestic, international issues at federal press center.

 

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to address UN Security Council on North Korea.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.



