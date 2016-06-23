North Korea’s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions

World Bulletin / News Desk
It means the North slumped to its poorest performance since 1997 when the country was in the grip of a deadly famine.
Moreover, the decline represented a turnaround from North Korea’s 3.9 percent economic expansion in 2016.
South Korea’s central bank explained the data by pointing to tougher sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council as well as drought.
“The negative growth is attributable to a drop in its mining output and a retreat in its heavy and chemical industries, as the United Nations imposed tougher sanctions over its nuclear and missile activities," a BOK official said in comments carried by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.
When new sanctions were introduced last year to curb North Korea’s development of nukes, the country’s revenue sources were squeezed.
It was banned from exporting coal among other mineral resources.
The BOK’s report also highlighted the gap between the Koreas, with the North’s gross national income (GNI) standing at 36.6 trillion won (US$32.3 billion) last year, which was just 2.1 percent of the South’s GNI.
Seoul has made it clear that sanctions will remain in force against North Korea until it completely denuclearizes.
Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island
Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months
Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank
Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki: