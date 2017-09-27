Mandela spent 67 years of his life struggling against apartheid

10:31, 20 July 2018 Friday

Today in History July 20





A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1402 Tamerlane's Mongols defeat the Ottoman Turks at Angora. 1588 The Spanish Armada sets sail from Corunna. 1715 The Riot Act goes into effect in England. 1864 Confederate General John Bell Hood attacks Union forces under General William T. Sherman outside Atlanta. 1867 Imperial troops in Guizhou, China, kill 20,000 Miao rebels. 1881 Sioux chief Sitting Bull surrenders to the U.S. Army. 1917 Alexander Kerensky becomes the premier of Russia. 1942 The U.S. Army Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) begins its first training class at Fort Des Moines, Iowa. 1944 Adolf Hitler is wounded in an assassination attempt by German Army officers at Rastenburg. 1950 The U.S. Army's Task Force Smith is pushed back by superior North Korean forces. 1951 King Abdullah of Jordan is assassinated. 1969 Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin become the first men to walk on the moon. 1976 The Viking spacecraft lands on Mars and begins taking soil samples.

