Today's News
15:42, 20 July 2018 Friday
History
10:31, 20 July 2018 Friday

Today in History July 20
Today in History July 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1402   Tamerlane's Mongols defeat the Ottoman Turks at Angora.
1588   The Spanish Armada sets sail from Corunna.
1715   The Riot Act goes into effect in England.
1864   Confederate General John Bell Hood attacks Union forces under General William T. Sherman outside Atlanta.
1867   Imperial troops in Guizhou, China, kill 20,000 Miao rebels.
1881   Sioux chief Sitting Bull surrenders to the U.S. Army.
1917   Alexander Kerensky becomes the premier of Russia.
1942   The U.S. Army Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) begins its first training class at Fort Des Moines, Iowa.
1944   Adolf Hitler is wounded in an assassination attempt by German Army officers at Rastenburg.
1950   The U.S. Army's Task Force Smith is pushed back by superior North Korean forces.
1951   King Abdullah of Jordan is assassinated.
1969   Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin become the first men to walk on the moon.
1976   The Viking spacecraft lands on Mars and begins taking soil samples.


