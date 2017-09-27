Today in History July 20

|1402
|Tamerlane's Mongols defeat the Ottoman Turks at Angora.
|1588
|The Spanish Armada sets sail from Corunna.
|1715
|The Riot Act goes into effect in England.
|1864
|Confederate General John Bell Hood attacks Union forces under General William T. Sherman outside Atlanta.
|1867
|Imperial troops in Guizhou, China, kill 20,000 Miao rebels.
|1881
|Sioux chief Sitting Bull surrenders to the U.S. Army.
|1917
|Alexander Kerensky becomes the premier of Russia.
|1942
|The U.S. Army Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) begins its first training class at Fort Des Moines, Iowa.
|1944
|Adolf Hitler is wounded in an assassination attempt by German Army officers at Rastenburg.
|1950
|The U.S. Army's Task Force Smith is pushed back by superior North Korean forces.
|1951
|King Abdullah of Jordan is assassinated.
|1969
|Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin become the first men to walk on the moon.
|1976
|The Viking spacecraft lands on Mars and begins taking soil samples.
