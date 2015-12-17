WhatsApp curbs India service after lynchings

World Bulletin / News Desk
WhatsApp announced limits on the forwarding of messages by its 200 million Indian users in an effort to stop a spate of horrific lynchings and to assuage government threats of legal action in its biggest market.
Late Thursday India's government, scrambling to find a response, threatened legal action against WhatsApp, saying the "medium" for spreading malicious rumours "cannot evade responsibility and accountability".
The Facebook-owned firm responded on Friday with an announcement it will test limiting the ability of its users to forward messages and cap at five the number of contacts or groups that messages can be forwarded to.
It addition, it said it will "remove the quick forward button next to media messages," a statement said.
"We believe that these changes –- which we'll continue to evaluate -– will help keep WhatsApp the way it was designed to be: a private messaging app," the company said.
Under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the firm had already announced new features to help users identify messages that have been forwarded.
WhatsApp had also bought full-page adverts in Indian newspapers with tips on how to spot misinformation.
But in a strongly worded statement released late Thursday, India's information technology ministry said this was not enough.
"Rampant circulation of irresponsible messages in large volumes on their platform have not been addressed adequately by WhatsApp," the ministry said.
"If (WhatsApp) remain mute spectators they are liable to be treated as abettors and thereafter face consequent legal action," it said.
In India people forward on WhatsApp more messages, photos, and videos, than any other country in the world, the company said.
In its statement, the ministry also called on WhatsApp to enable the "traceability" of provocative or inflammatory messages when an official request is made.
But the platform on Friday was again clear that the privacy of its users was paramount, saying messages would stay "end-to-end encrypted".
More than 20 people have been butchered by crazed mobs in the past two months across India after being accused of child kidnapping and other crimes in viral messages circulated wildly on WhatsApp.
Company's operating system creates more choices, Google’s CEO says
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager spoke by telephone with Google chief Sundar Pichai on Tuesday night to tell him about the decision in advance, a source close to the matter told AFP.
Brad Smith made a case for a government initiative to lay out rules for proper use of facial recognition technology, with input from a bipartisan and expert commission.
This year's sector showpiece event, opening Monday, will be buzzing on the back of rapid changes in the industry, as US titan Boeing and European arch rival Airbus vie for superiority in the skies.
MEERkat sets stage for Square Kilometre Array project, to allow astronomers to see the sky in unprecedented detail
Prominent users see follower counts decrease by millions after removal of accounts deemed suspicious or fraudulent
Social media giant fined £500,000 ($663,042) for failing to protect users’ private information
The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.
Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.