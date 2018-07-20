Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:41, 20 July 2018 Friday
Middle East
11:04, 20 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Which states reacted over Israel's Jewish law
Which states reacted over Israel's Jewish law

The legislation, adopted by 62 votes to 55, makes Hebrew the country's national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinians and rights activists have reacted with anger to the passing of a controversial “breach of loyalty” bill in the Israeli Knesset which will allow the authorities to strip Arabs living in Jerusalem of their right to live there. 

Here are some reactions over Israel's new law:


Turkey

Turkey slammed new Jewish nation-state law passed by Israel's Knesset, saying it "disregards" norms of universal law. 

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: “The Jewish nation-state law passed by the Israeli parliament today disregards norms of universal law and ignores the rights of Palestinians.”

“It is certainly not possible to accept this racist step that shows its effort to legally erase the Palestinian people from their homeland,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Fuat Oktay, Turkey's Vice President wrote on Twitter that Israel’s parliament, which ignores fundamental rights and freedoms, with the new law has harmed principles of universal law.

"Such legislation is unacceptable for the Turkish Republic. Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine and will continue to be its capital," Oktay stressed, referring to the section of the law saying that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital.

Arab League

The Arab League condemned the Israeli parliament passing a law defining the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

"All the bills Israel is trying to forcibly enforce are null and will not give any legitimacy to the Israeli occupation," the AL said in a statement.

The approval of the controversial bill is another bid to cement the occupation of Palestinian territories and wriggle out from recognizing Palestinian rights, the statement added.

Jordan

Jordan condemned Israel for passing the controversial "Jewish state" law, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Jumana Ghunaimat, Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications, said the new legislation fuels the racial discriminations in Israel and is in stark violation with the international laws and conventions.

She added that the new law undermines the peacemaking opportunities and will lead to more violence and tension in the region.

EU

The European Union has led a chorus of criticism after Israel passed a controversial law declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country.

“We’ve been very clear when it comes to the two-state solution, we believe it is the only way forward and any step that would further complicate or prevent this solution of becoming a reality should be avoided,” EU Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

Palestine

Arab lawmakers and Palestinians called the law "racist" and said it legalized "apartheid" following a tumultuous debate in parliament.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledged "zero tolerance" for anti-Semitism on Thursday during a controversial visit to Israel after facing accusations of stoking anti-Jewish sentiment back home.

 

 

 

 



Related European Union hungary Jordan Arab League EU jerusalem Viktor Orban palestinians Federica Mogherini Ibrahim Kalin Fuat Oktay Israeli Knesset Jumana Ghunaimat
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said

News

Hungary's Orban pledges 'zero tolerance' for anti-Semitism
Hungary's Orban pledges 'zero tolerance' for anti-Semitism

Hungarian court jails smugglers in death-truck case
Hungarian court jails smugglers in death-truck case

Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary
Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary

EU's Juncker 'will congratulate' Orban election win
EU's Juncker 'will congratulate' Orban election win

Hungary's Fidesz-KDNP coalition wins general elections
Hungary's Fidesz-KDNP coalition wins general elections

The Hungarian election system
The Hungarian election system

Hungary vows to save Poland from EU 'inquisition'
Hungary vows to save Poland from EU 'inquisition'

EU takes on Hungary over NGO law targeting Soros
EU takes on Hungary over NGO law targeting Soros

Hungary's Orban accepts EU rights demands: party
Hungary's Orban accepts EU rights demands party

Soros-backed university is 'cheating': Hungary PM
Soros-backed university is 'cheating' Hungary PM

Hungary urges EU to speed up Balkan accession talks
Hungary urges EU to speed up Balkan accession talks

EU urges Israel to revisit plan to raze Khan al-Ahmar
EU urges Israel to revisit plan to raze Khan al-Ahmar

EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on allies
EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on

EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel
EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel

EU foreign policy chief urges talks over Jerusalem
EU foreign policy chief urges talks over Jerusalem

EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls
EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls

EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels
EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels

Google ‘intends’ to appeal EU's $5B fine
Google intends to appeal EU's 5B fine

Juncker Plan surpasses investment target of €315B
Juncker Plan surpasses investment target of 315B

Google braces for huge EU fine over Android
Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

EU, Japan ink trade deal
EU Japan ink trade deal

Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya
Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya

OECD chief calls for 'playing offense' on trade
OECD chief calls for 'playing offense' on trade

EU chief lashes out at Trump for Brexit support
EU chief lashes out at Trump for Brexit support

Turkey threatens to scrap migrant deal with EU
Turkey threatens to scrap migrant deal with EU

'EU is falling apart,' says Turkish FM
EU is falling apart ' says Turkish FM

UK parliament approves Brexit bill
UK parliament approves Brexit bill

US letter to Serbia makes no mention of EU bid
US letter to Serbia makes no mention of EU bid

Jordan king talks region developments with US officials
Jordan king talks region developments with US officials

New Jordan PM sworn in as king approves cabinet lineup
New Jordan PM sworn in as king approves cabinet lineup

Jordan needs economic support: Mogherini
Jordan needs economic support Mogherini

Turkish, Jordanian leaders speak over phone
Turkish Jordanian leaders speak over phone

Jordan's acting PM vows to withdraw unpopular tax bill
Jordan's acting PM vows to withdraw unpopular tax bill

Jordan, between the Gulf and the Arab Spring
Jordan between the Gulf and the Arab Spring

Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Arab League decries US veto on Palestinians
Arab League decries US veto on Palestinians

Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation

Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza

Hamas chief urges Arab League to sue Israel at ICC
Hamas chief urges Arab League to sue Israel at ICC

Arab League to hold meeting about Palestine
Arab League to hold meeting about Palestine

Turkey's new vice president sworn into office
Turkey's new vice president sworn into office

Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president

Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law

2 years after coup bid, Turkey 'stronger'
2 years after coup bid Turkey 'stronger'

'Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'
Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'

Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians

Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls

Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan
Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan

Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

Israel disperses protest in E. J’lem Bedouin community
Israel disperses protest in E J lem Bedouin community

Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli military wraps up military maneuvers
Israeli military wraps up military maneuvers

Israel warned against force-feeding hunger strikers
Israel warned against force-feeding hunger strikers

Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

More than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in hunger strike
More than 1 000 Palestinian prisoners in hunger strike

For Palestinian MP's, Israeli parliament 'harder than ever'
For Palestinian MP's Israeli parliament 'harder than ever'

US: 'No decisions' on embassy move to Jerusalem
US 'No decisions' on embassy move to Jerusalem

Thousands of Jewish settlers raid West Bank shrine
Thousands of Jewish settlers raid West Bank shrine






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 