African trade bloc urges parties to ratify free trade

World Bulletin / News Desk
The COMESA Summit 2018 summit ended in Zambia's capital Lusaka on Thursday evening.
The final communique released by the Africa's largest trade bloc after the summit urged the member countries to ratify the free trade agreement signed by the COMESA, East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional blocs.
The tripartite free trade agreement was launched in June 2015 and set a stage for the establishment of a single market for the 26 African countries in the eastern and southern region, Xinhua news agency said.
The trade bloc on Wednesday added Somalia and Tunisia as members.
The announcement came at the official opening the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) summit in Lusaka, Zambia.
The signing ceremony was witnessed by heads of state from member countries of COMESA.
Chileshe Kapwepwe from Zambia became the first woman to head the trade bloc. She was preceded by Sindiso Ngwenya, a Zimbabwean economist.
July’s export figure important to catch country's target of $173 billion for 2018, head of exporters' assembly says
COMESA Summit 2018 final communique urges ratification of tripartite free trade agreement
Turkey produced 18.9M tons of crude steel in Jan-June, says country's steel producers association
Property sales to foreigners see yearly increase of 23 pct from January to June, according to official report
US uranium production dropped from 49 percent in 1987 to 5 percent today
Chileshe Kapwepwe from Zambia becomes first woman to head trade bloc
Last month, inflation among EA19 countries rose to 2 percent, up 1.3 percent from same month last year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 climbs 0.10 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association
Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone
BIST 100 rises 0.08 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8420
The dollar was up versus the yen but down against the euro and pound, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
Tax revenues totals nearly $72.1 billion while interest payments amounts to over $8.2 billion in January-June period
BIST 100 rises over 700 points; USD/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.8360
Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data