Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish prosecutors on Friday launched the probe against two Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers for attending the funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province.

Batman’s Chief Prosecutor's Office launched the probe against Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki on "making propaganda for a terror group".

The HDP lawmakers attended the funeral of Devran Baysal, also known by his code name Simko Kerboran, who was among the terrorists killed during a counter-terrorism operation in southeastern Hakkari region on July 8.

Uca and Tiryaki attended the funeral of PKK terrorist Baysal in Batman and carried the terrorist's coffin on their shoulders.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.