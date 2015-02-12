Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkey saw a 7.3 percent annual decline in the number of newly established companies in June, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced Friday in a report.
A total of 5,514 new companies were established last month, compared to 5,952 startups in June 2017, the report said.
According to the data, the top three sectors the new companies chose to operate in were a wholesale trade, construction, and real estate.
"In June 2018, 888 companies with foreign partners were established," the report said, adding 437 of these companies had Turkish partners, 105 had Iranian partners, and 104 had Syrian partners.
TOBB also noted that the number of company shutdowns in June was down substantially, by 32.5 percent on a yearly basis -- from 1,016 to 686.
In the first six months of the year, Turkey saw an increase of 27.4 percent in newly established companies, reaching 46,258, it said.
In January to June period, 5,417 companies closed, down by 8.2 percent from 5,898 companies in the same period last year.
In 2017, a total of 72,871 companies were established while 13,517 companies went out of business.
TOBB's next batch of data on newly launched business figures for July is scheduled for August 17.
In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey.
Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says
Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body
Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes
Main opposition dilemma: Former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to replace current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu?
Migrants rounded up in northwestern Edirne, Canakkale and eastern Van provinces
Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt
Adnan Oktar's shady group is accused of numerous crimes, including child sexual abuse
Anti-narcotics units conduct operation in districts on European side of province
Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized
Acting head of Mediterranean Exporters' Association says Japanese market is important opportunity for Turkish food brands
Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan