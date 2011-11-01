Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s exports in July seem to rise over 20 percent and reach highest July figure ever, head of Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Friday.

"Turkey's July exports will be an important step to catch country's export target of $173 billion for 2018," Ismail Gulle said.

He predicted that Turkey's exports will surpass its target with prospering performance in coming months.

Gulle underlined that Turkey should increase its exports with neighboring countries.

"We should better read changes on a country basis. We must look into Iran separately, we should have a separate strategy and relation with our neighbors," Gulle said.