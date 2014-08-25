Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims

World Bulletin / News Desk
International Refugee Rights Association(UMHD) and Sadakatasi are making efforts to reach out to the refugees in Bangladesh, Ugur Yildirim, head of UMHD said.
Meat packages will be distributed among the Rohingya Muslims at camps in Cox's Bazar.
Since Aug. 25, 2017, more than 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to Amnesty International.
At least 9,400 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24 last year, according to Doctors Without Borders.
In a report published recently, the humanitarian group said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.
“We have worked in different areas before, but the crisis here is very critical,” Yildirim said.
“They have an identity crisis problem, no country accepts them as its citizen, and this has created a serious psychological problem,” he lamented on the situation.
He also said that the campaign expects a donation of 700 Turkish liras ($145) from each person.
The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.
The UN documented mass gang rapes, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings, and disappearances committed by security personnel.
In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.
