Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:41, 20 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
13:56, 20 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 335 undocumented migrants have been held across Turkey on Friday, according to security sources.

In the eastern Erzurum province, security units have held 131 undocumented migrants found in a truck at the Askale patrolling point on Erzurum-Erzincan roadway. 

The truck driver, identified by the initials G.B., was arrested at the scene on charges of human smuggling. 

Separately, 101 undocumented migrants -- including Afghan and Pakistani nationals -- were rounded up in Baskale district of the eastern Van province, according to a statement by provincial gendarmerie command.

Migrants include 14 women and 11 children. 

Also in Erzincan, an eastern Turkish province, gendarmerie held 55 undocumented migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in a van during road controls.

The migrants told security units that each person had paid 3,000 Turkish liras ($624) in order to be taken to Istanbul. The 38-year old driver, identified as Aytac Y., was arrested at the scene.

In central Anatolian province of Kirsehir, 48 undocumented migrants were held by security units during road controls at Ankara-Kayseri highway.

Migrants included 35 Afghans, 11 Pakistanis and two Myanmar nationals. They said they had paid $1,500-5,500 per person.

They were brought into Iran by air from their country of origin and said they had illegally crossed into Turkey's Van province on foot. Later, they were handed with fake identification cards and promised to be taken to Ankara and Istanbul.

Drivers of the vans were arrested.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011

Among the migrants held last year in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghanistan, at around 12,000. Syrians totaled 10,000.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. 
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says  
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body  
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers

Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links

Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law

Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes
Call for congress roils opposition CHP
Call for congress roils opposition CHP

Main opposition dilemma: Former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to replace current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu?  
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants rounded up in northwestern Edirne, Canakkale and eastern Van provinces
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency

Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt
Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial
Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial

Adnan Oktar's shady group is accused of numerous crimes, including child sexual abuse
Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation
Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation

Anti-narcotics units conduct operation in districts on European side of province
Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed
Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed

Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized
Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan
Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan

Acting head of Mediterranean Exporters' Association says Japanese market is important opportunity for Turkish food brands
CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'
CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'

Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan

News

450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

156 undocumented migrants rescued in open waters
156 undocumented migrants rescued in open waters

459 children separated from families in US
459 children separated from families in US

104 migrants rescued off Libyan coast
104 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Morocco denies death of illegal African migrants
Morocco denies death of illegal African migrants

Macerata, from Migrant welcoming to Right-Wing Politics
Macerata from Migrant welcoming to Right-Wing Politics

Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims
Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims

Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent
Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent

Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 