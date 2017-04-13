Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
In the eastern Erzurum province, security units have held 131 undocumented migrants found in a truck at the Askale patrolling point on Erzurum-Erzincan roadway.
The truck driver, identified by the initials G.B., was arrested at the scene on charges of human smuggling.
Separately, 101 undocumented migrants -- including Afghan and Pakistani nationals -- were rounded up in Baskale district of the eastern Van province, according to a statement by provincial gendarmerie command.
Migrants include 14 women and 11 children.
Also in Erzincan, an eastern Turkish province, gendarmerie held 55 undocumented migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in a van during road controls.
The migrants told security units that each person had paid 3,000 Turkish liras ($624) in order to be taken to Istanbul. The 38-year old driver, identified as Aytac Y., was arrested at the scene.
In central Anatolian province of Kirsehir, 48 undocumented migrants were held by security units during road controls at Ankara-Kayseri highway.
Migrants included 35 Afghans, 11 Pakistanis and two Myanmar nationals. They said they had paid $1,500-5,500 per person.
They were brought into Iran by air from their country of origin and said they had illegally crossed into Turkey's Van province on foot. Later, they were handed with fake identification cards and promised to be taken to Ankara and Istanbul.
Drivers of the vans were arrested.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011
Among the migrants held last year in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghanistan, at around 12,000. Syrians totaled 10,000.
In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey.
Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says
Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body
Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes
Main opposition dilemma: Former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to replace current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu?
Migrants rounded up in northwestern Edirne, Canakkale and eastern Van provinces
Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt
Adnan Oktar's shady group is accused of numerous crimes, including child sexual abuse
Anti-narcotics units conduct operation in districts on European side of province
Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized
Acting head of Mediterranean Exporters' Association says Japanese market is important opportunity for Turkish food brands
Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan