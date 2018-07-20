Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:41, 20 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
14:46, 20 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's three important visits to Turkey during the last year reflected credit on bilateral trade, said head of Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) Turkey-Venezuela Business Council.

Turkey's exports to Venezuela rose 108.3 percent to $37.5 million in 2017 versus the previous year, and imports from Venezuela jumped by 78.6 percent to $116.5 million in the same period, Selim Bora told Anadolu Agency.

"Turkey has an advantage because Venezuela needs imports almost in all sectors. If Venezuela resolves its currency problem, Turkey may export food, automotive, machinery, construction, chemical, medicine and consumer goods to the country," he said.

He noted that the private sector in Venezuela had difficulties to access foreign currencies and the country's government persists in using its cryptocurrency "petro" in imports but petro is not an instrument of payment yet.

"Barter trade is a method that could help access foreign currencies and financing imports," Bora stressed.

He added: "The process was started between two countries for basic products, and it was agreed that barter trade will be used by companies."

While bilateral trade between two countries were $803.6 million in the 5-year period -- 2013-2017 --, it reached $892.4 million in the first five months of 2018, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey's exports to Venezuela were $58.2 million and imports $834.2 million in the 5-month-period. Imports were mostly precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals, pearls, imitation jewelry, coins, mineral fuels, iron and steel products, and mineral waxes.

Within the scope of Maduro's first official visit in October 2017, two countries signed several agreements in several areas including economic and commercial cooperation, security, air transportation, agricultural cooperation, tourism and civil aviation.

In May, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that bilateral trade will reach $2 billion by the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Mining Minister Victor Cano has stated that two countries central banks signed an agreement to process Venezuela's gold in Turkey.


 


Related Turkey Venezuela
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. 
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says  
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body  
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers

Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links

Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law

Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes
Call for congress roils opposition CHP
Call for congress roils opposition CHP

Main opposition dilemma: Former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to replace current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu?  
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants rounded up in northwestern Edirne, Canakkale and eastern Van provinces
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency

Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt
Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial
Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial

Adnan Oktar's shady group is accused of numerous crimes, including child sexual abuse
Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation
Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation

Anti-narcotics units conduct operation in districts on European side of province
Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed
Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed

Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized
Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan
Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan

Acting head of Mediterranean Exporters' Association says Japanese market is important opportunity for Turkish food brands
CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'
CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'

Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan

News

UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela

Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

EU to hit Venezuela with sanctions
EU to hit Venezuela with sanctions

US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims
Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims

Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent
Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent

Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 