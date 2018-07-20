Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:15, 20 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
15:36, 20 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and the Netherlands have decided to normalize their bilateral relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Cavusoglu said he met his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels and discussed the regretful events that took place in March 2017.

Underscoring the need to leave behind issues that block the two countries' strategic cooperation on a range of issues, Cavusoglu said: "My Dutch counterpart has conveyed a letter to me and affirmed willingness to normalize relations. Upon his letter, I have also spoke to him over the phone and agreed to pave the way for our relations."

"In this context, we agreed to make a joint statement as a first step. We also agreed to bilaterally reinstate our ambassadors shortly."

Cavusoglu further noted: "I have also invited my Dutch counterpart to visit Turkey in efforts to determine roadmap that would rerail our relations to its initial state and to reestablish the dialogue and trust between the two countries." 

Recalling that a big Turkish community comprising about 450,000 people are living in the Netherlands, Cavusoglu asserted that Turkey will act accordingly to country's national interests in its foreign policy.

According to the joint statement, the two ministers affirmed that Turkey and Netherlands have had intensive relations for over four centuries and have been NATO allies for over six decades and enjoy substantial trade and investment ties.

"They [Cavusoglu and Blok] underlined the importance of strategic cooperation between both countries on a range of issues, such as migration, combatting terrorism and fostering economic cooperation. Following this positive meeting at the NATO Summit, both ministers took the initiative to contact one another again," statement added.

Relations between the two countries plunged ahead of the April 16 presidential referendum in Turkey, when Dutch authorities canceled the flight permit of a plane carrying Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on March 11.

The Dutch government also expelled Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from Rotterdam, blocking her from addressing the Turkish community in the Netherlands ahead of the referendum.

Moreover, rallies organized by Turks there in favor of constitutional changes to shift Turkey to an executive presidential system faced tremendous restrictions from both central and local governments. 

 


Related Turkey Netherland
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island

Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. 
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says  
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body  
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers

Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links

Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law

Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes
Call for congress roils opposition CHP
Call for congress roils opposition CHP

Main opposition dilemma: Former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to replace current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu?  
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants rounded up in northwestern Edirne, Canakkale and eastern Van provinces
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency

Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt
Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial
Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial

Adnan Oktar's shady group is accused of numerous crimes, including child sexual abuse
Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation
Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation

Anti-narcotics units conduct operation in districts on European side of province
Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed
Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed

Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized

News

Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims
Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims

Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent
Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent

Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 