Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:15, 20 July 2018 Friday
Europe
15:43, 20 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Hungarian prime minister wraps up two-day Israel visit
Hungarian prime minister wraps up two-day Israel visit

Viktor Orban confronted by Israeli protesters who accuse visiting PM of ‘anti-Semitism’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday wrapped up a two-day official visit to Israel amid ongoing friction between his country and the EU over immigration policy. 

Orban arrived in Israel on Wednesday after which he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and a number of other Israeli officials. 

On Friday, Orban visited East Jerusalem’s Al-Buraq Wall (known to Jews as the “Western Wall”), wherein line with Jewish tradition -- he placed a prayer note.

In a statement, both Netanyahu and Rivlin voiced appreciation for what they described as the Hungarian government's “positive relationship with the State of Israel”.

Orban also visited Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, where he was confronted by Israeli protesters who accused him of “anti-Semitism”. 

For the past year, Orban has been accused by Hungary’s Jewish community of leading an “anti-Semitic propaganda campaign” against George Soros, an international Jewish “philanthropist” and champion of “left-wing” causes. 

At a joint press conference, however, Netanyahu defended Orban, describing him as “a true friend of Israel”.

“We have discussed the tragic events experienced by the Jewish people in Hungary,” the prime minister said.

Addressing his Hungarian counterpart, he added: “I hear you speak, as a true friend of Israel, of the need to combat anti-Semitism.” 

Orban, for his part, told reporters that “we [Hungary] have the largest Jewish community in Central Europe and my information is that they feel safe there”. 

“According to my definition,” he added, “this is not anti-Semitism”. 

Unlike most other European leaders who have visited the region, Orban did not make a stop in the Palestinian territories or meet with Palestinian officials.



Related hungary orban
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.

News

Hungary's Orban pledges 'zero tolerance' for anti-Semitism
Hungary's Orban pledges 'zero tolerance' for anti-Semitism

EU's Juncker 'will congratulate' Orban election win
EU's Juncker 'will congratulate' Orban election win

Which states reacted over Israel's Jewish law?
Which states reacted over Israel's Jewish law

Hungarian court jails smugglers in death-truck case
Hungarian court jails smugglers in death-truck case

Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary
Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary

Hungary's Fidesz-KDNP coalition wins general elections
Hungary's Fidesz-KDNP coalition wins general elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 