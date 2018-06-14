Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:15, 20 July 2018 Friday
Europe
16:32, 20 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Macron under fire as security aide detained in assault inquiry
Macron under fire as security aide detained in assault inquiry

The Elysee Palace said that Alexandre Benalla would be dismissed after "new elements" emerged in the case, namely that he is suspected of unlawfully receiving police surveillance footage in a bid to clear his name.

World Bulletin / News Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron, trying to curb what has become the most damaging scandal of his presidency, on Friday fired a top security aide who has been taken into custody after videos emerged showing him strike a young man during a demonstration in Paris in May.

A source close to the inquiry said that three police officers, including two high-ranking officials, have been suspended on suspicion of providing the footage to Benalla.

He is facing charges of violence by a public official, impersonating a police officer and the illegal use of police insignia, and complicity in unauthorized use of surveillance footage, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Macron and his government are facing fierce criticism over the affair, with some opposition lawmakers saying Interior Minister Gerard Collomb's job is on the line if he knew about the incident but kept quiet about it.

A source close to the inquiry said Friday that Macron's cabinet chief, Patrick Strzoda, had been questioned by investigators on Thursday.

"The very core of the state has been tainted. Our work must stop immediately and the prime minister must come and explain this," said Christian Jacob of the rightwing Republicans party.

The scandal erupted this week when French daily Le Monde published a video taken by smartphone showing Benalla, wearing a police helmet, manhandling and striking a protester during a May 1 demonstration.

In a second video published by the newspaper late Thursday, Benalla -- who has never been a policeman -- is also seen violently wrestling a young woman to the ground.

It was not clear who informed Benalla's superiors of the incident, but a few days later he was suspended without pay for two weeks and transferred to an administrative role instead of organizing security for Macron's trips.

But the incident was not reported to prosecutors.



Related France Emannuel Macron
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.

News

France bans phone usage in schools
France bans phone usage in schools

2 die in France during World Cup celebrations
2 die in France during World Cup celebrations

Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup
Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

World Cup: Road to the final
World Cup Road to the final

France marks Bastille Day with major military parade
France marks Bastille Day with major military parade

3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

NATO allies not to increase defense spending
NATO allies not to increase defense spending

Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti
Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti

France will not open migrant processing centers
France will not open migrant processing centers

Macron to support France in World cup
Macron to support France in World cup

France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit
France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit

Macron's chief of staff faces corruption probe
Macron's chief of staff faces corruption probe






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 