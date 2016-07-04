Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Under current conditions, the international community must take sides with the Turkish Cypriots, who have always stood for a solution to make lasting peace and tranquility on the island, and take a clear stand against the Greek side, which spurns proposals for peace,” Ibrahim Kalin said in a Twitter post, marking the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s Peace Operation on Cyprus.
July 20 Peace and Freedom Day in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus commemorates Turkey’s Cyprus Peace Operation -- a huge military intervention to protect Turkish Cypriots from inter-communal violence which struck the island in 1974.
In his message, Kalin commemorated the martyrs of the operation and praised the Turkish army for preventing an attempt to commit genocide against Cyprus’ Turks.
Stating that the Republic of Turkey has always supported an order that is just, lasting, and based on equality, he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has worked for the sincere and serious handling of the issue.
