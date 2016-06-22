Worldbulletin News

European heatwave brings drought, wildfires
European heatwave brings drought, wildfires

Farmers across the region have warned that crop yields will be down while poor grass quality is affecting the quality of milk and the availability of animal fodder.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Wildfires in the Arctic Circle, drought-stricken farmers and a spike in hospital treatment for sunburn: an unusually long heatwave this summer has northern Europe in its grip.

In Sweden, where temperatures are the highest for a century, farmers are even sending their animals to slaughter because there is no hay left to feed them.

Their plight is extreme, but echoes concerns across Europe at weeks of soaring temperatures and little rain.

Poland has asked the EU for financial aid after more than 91,000 farms were affected by an unusual spring drought, according to the agriculture ministry.

Latvia declared a national state of disaster in its farms sector in June and also requested early payment of agricultural subsidies from Brussels.

A massive wildfire forced the evacuation of a village in western Latvia earlier this week, which firefighters were still struggling  to contain on Friday.

Volunteers, including local farmers who helped transport water through the forests in their tractors, joined the army and national guard to help fight the blaze.

The high temperatures also brought downpours, including flash flooding in the Tatra mountain area spanning the Polish-Slovak border.

Around 300 people were evacuated on Thursday night from a village on the Slovak side, rescue officials said.

In Germany, which suffered a drought in May and June, agricultural producers warned the harvest this year will be down by between 20 and 50 percent.

A wildfire earlier this month in the eastern state of Saxe-Anhalt, meanwhile, destroyed 80 hectares of forest.

In Britain, a wildfire on Saddleworth moor in northwest England, believed to have been started by arson, raged for three weeks before it was put out on Thursday.

With just 47 millimetres of rain recorded in Britain between June 1 and July 16, fire chiefs have warned that parks and other grasslands are like a "tinderbox".

Last weekend saw an area the size of 100 football pitches burn near Epping Forest east of London.

"I never thought I'd say this, but we are praying for rain," said the capital's fire chief Dany Cotton.

A ban on hosepipes and sprinklers is being introduced in northwest England on August 5, prompting advice for people to water their gardens with bath water.

Meanwhile doctors warned of an increase in hospital attendances and admissions due to dehydration and sunburn, particularly among elderly patients.



