Press agenda on July 21

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
Turkey offers places of worship for minorities for free
Reflecting Turkey's long history of multicultural tolerance, the Turkish government is paving the way for the free allocation of places of worship such as synagogues, churches, and monasteries to minority foundations.
ARGENTINA
BUENOS AIRES - Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak to attend meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Monitoring development following ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian movements after Israeli assault.
Palestinian family keeps Ottoman-era promise
Palestinian family continues to hold small bag of money entrusted to it a century earlier by Turkish soldier during First World War.
IRAQ
BASRA - Following ongoing popular demonstrations in Iraq’s southern Shia-majority provinces.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
