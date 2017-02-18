Press agenda on July 21

09:38, 21 July 2018 Saturday

TURKEY

Turkey offers places of worship for minorities for free

Reflecting Turkey's long history of multicultural tolerance, the Turkish government is paving the way for the free allocation of places of worship such as synagogues, churches, and monasteries to minority foundations.

ARGENTINA

BUENOS AIRES - Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak to attend meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Monitoring development following ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian movements after Israeli assault.

Palestinian family keeps Ottoman-era promise

Palestinian family continues to hold small bag of money entrusted to it a century earlier by Turkish soldier during First World War.

IRAQ

BASRA - Following ongoing popular demonstrations in Iraq’s southern Shia-majority provinces.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.