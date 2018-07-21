Worldbulletin News

15:04, 21 July 2018 Saturday
Turkey
09:57, 21 July 2018 Saturday

Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers

Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 13 new deputy ministers have been appointed in Turkey, according to the official gazette published early Saturday.

Cengiz Oner, Hilmi Bilgin, Selahaddin Mentes and Yildiz Seferinoglu were appointed as deputy ministers to the Ministry of Justice.

Professor Ahmet Haluk Dursun, Nadir Alpaslan and Omer Arisoy were appointed to the Culture and Tourism Ministry while Enver Iskurt, Dr. Omer Fatih Sayan and Selim Dursun were appointed to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In addition, former wrestler Hamza Yerlikaya and Sinan Aksu became deputy ministers of sports and Professor Muhammet Guven was appointed as deputy minister of health.

Last month’s elections marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.



