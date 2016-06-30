Worldbulletin News

15:04, 21 July 2018 Saturday
Palestine
10:52, 21 July 2018 Saturday

Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hamas announced early Saturday that a ceasefire has been reached between Palestinian resistance movements and Israel.

"A ceasefire has been reached between the [Israeli] occupation and the Palestinian factions under the mediation of Egypt and international sides," Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said in a written statement.

The statement did not provide further details.

Three Palestinians were martyred late Friday when Israeli tanks and aircraft targeted sites belonging to Ezzedine al-Qassam, the armed wing of the Hamas movement.

Another Palestinian was martyred during the ongoing Great March of Return protests on the Gaza border.

The losses were followed by a major Israeli assault on Gaza, reportedly with tanks, warplanes and artillery fire.

The Israeli military also said that one of its soldiers was killed Friday after coming under fire from gunmen on the Gaza side of the border.



