11:22, 21 July 2018 Saturday

US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Pentagon announced Friday that it will provide $200 million in security cooperation funds to Ukraine to strengthen the defensive capacity of its armed forces.

In a press release, the Pentagon noted that the Trump administration’s decision is a reaffirmation of the longstanding defense relationship between Washington and Kiev.

The latest funding brings the total U.S. security sector assistance to Ukraine to more than $1 billion since 2014, it said.

“The added funds will provide equipment to support ongoing training programs and operational needs, including capabilities to enhance Ukraine’s command and control, situational awareness systems, secure communications, military mobility, night vision, and military medical treatment.”

It also comes amid political debate over U.S.-Russian relations following the recent summit in Helsinki, Finland between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin and Trump’s stance on Russia's military intervention in eastern Ukraine.

A timeline for the delivery of the aid and fielding of equipment is to be determined later, the Pentagon said.