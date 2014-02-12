Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:04, 21 July 2018 Saturday
World
11:22, 21 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Pentagon announced Friday that it will provide $200 million in security cooperation funds to Ukraine to strengthen the defensive capacity of its armed forces.

In a press release, the Pentagon noted that the Trump administration’s decision is a reaffirmation of the longstanding defense relationship between Washington and Kiev.

The latest funding brings the total U.S. security sector assistance to Ukraine to more than $1 billion since 2014, it said.

“The added funds will provide equipment to support ongoing training programs and operational needs, including capabilities to enhance Ukraine’s command and control, situational awareness systems, secure communications, military mobility, night vision, and military medical treatment.”

It also comes amid political debate over U.S.-Russian relations following the recent summit in Helsinki, Finland between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin and Trump’s stance on Russia's military intervention in eastern Ukraine.

A timeline for the delivery of the aid and fielding of equipment is to be determined later, the Pentagon said.



Related US Ukraine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  

News

19 countries begin military training in Ukraine
19 countries begin military training in Ukraine

Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

‘Ukraine is experiencing a religious renaissance’-INTERVIEW
Ukraine is experiencing a religious renaissance -INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan convicts man for fighting in Ukraine
Kazakhstan convicts man for fighting in Ukraine

Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce
Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce

Ukraine rejects Russian gas transit offer
Ukraine rejects Russian gas transit offer



Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 