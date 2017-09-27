Worldbulletin News

Today's News
15:04, 21 July 2018 Saturday
History
11:44, 21 July 2018 Saturday

Today in History July 21
Today in History July 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1403   Henry IV defeats the Percys in the Battle of Shrewsbury in England.
1667   The Peace of Breda ends the Second Anglo-Dutch War and cedes Dutch New Amsterdam to the English.
1711   Russia and Turkey sign the Treaty of Pruth, ending the year-long Russo-Turkish War.
1718   The Treaty of Passarowitz is signed by Austria, Venice and the Ottoman Empire.
1773   Pope Clement XIV abolishes the Jesuit order.
1798   Napoleon Bonaparte defeats the Arab Mameluke warriors at the Battle of the Pyramids.
1861   In the first major battle of the Civil WarConfederate forces defeat the Union Armyalong Bull Run near Manassas Junction, Virginia. The battle becomes known as Manassas by the Confederates, while the Union calls it Bull Run.
1865   Wild Bill Hickok kills gunman Dave Tutt in Springfield, Missouri, in what is regarded as the first formal quick-draw duel.
1873   The James Gang robs a train in Adair, Iowa.
1896   Mary Church Terrell founds the National Association of Colored Women in Washington, D.C.
1906   French Captain Alfred Dreyfus is vindicated of his earlier court-martial for spying for Germany.
1919   The British House of Lords ratifies the Versailles Treaty.
1925   John Scopes is found guilty for teaching evolution in Dayton, Tenn., and is fined $100.
1941   France accepts Japan's demand for military control of Indochina.
1944   U.S. Army and Marine forces land on Guam in the Marianas.
1954   The French sign an armistice with the Viet Minh that ends the war but divides Vietnam into two countries.
1960   Sirimavo Bandaranaike becomes the first woman prime minister of Ceylon.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

No Comment Yet
