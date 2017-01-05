Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:04, 21 July 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 11:55, 21 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. respects Turkey’s legal system on the issue of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is facing terror charges in the country, a senior U.S. official said Friday.

“We believe that the court has the authority now to drop the charges and to release Brunson under judicial control without a travel ban, or to deport him,” said the official, who asked for anonymity.

Arrested in Izmir province in December 2016, Brunson is charged with committing crimes on behalf of the PKK terror group and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.

"We were quite disappointed with the outcome of the hearing for the issue of American pastor Andrew Brunson. I do not believe there is any evidence of criminal or terrorist activity. We believe he should be released right away," said the official.

"I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do the right thing."

"There is considerable discontent in Congress as well as within the U.S. administration about the treatment of Brunson and other U.S. citizens and local staff of the U.S. diplomatic mission under state of emergency rule," he added.

Speaking on the alleged links between FETO and Brunson, he said: "We do not think there is a linkage because the legal systems are different in the two countries and the cases are very different.”

"The fact is that in recent months, U.S. and Turkish law enforcement and judicial counterparts have significantly stepped up their cooperation in examining the activities of Gulen's networks in the U.S."

Speaking about relations between Turkey and the U.S., the official said: "I think relations between the two countries are going in the right direction. Cooperation has improved markedly in the last several months."

"Even though there are a considerable number of issues between the two countries, we are closing the gap between our policies. President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and President [Donald] Trump are both clearly committed to rebuilding relations and getting them on the right path.”

FETO and Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

 



Related Turkey US judge
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op

Solution on Cyprus would help E.Mediterranean become area of security, stability, cooperation, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers

Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island

Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. 
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says  
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body  
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers

Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links

Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law

Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes
Call for congress roils opposition CHP
Call for congress roils opposition CHP

Main opposition dilemma: Former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to replace current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu?  
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants rounded up in northwestern Edirne, Canakkale and eastern Van provinces
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency
Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency

Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt

News


Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op

Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers

Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

German judge bans woman from wearing headscarf in court
German judge bans woman from wearing headscarf in court

US judge pauses quest to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
US judge pauses quest to block sale of Toshiba chip

US: judge exempts grandparents from Trump 'travel ban'
US judge exempts grandparents from Trump 'travel ban'



Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 