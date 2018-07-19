‘Jewish state’ law sparks outrage among Jews

World Bulletin / News Desk
A recently-approved Israeli law that recognizes Israel as the “nation-state of the Jewish people” has invited a storm of condemnations and outrage in Israel and among Jewish groups.
Approved by Knesset (Israel’s parliament) on Thursday, the legislation also states that a “united Jerusalem” is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language, stripping Arabic of its earlier designation as an official language while recognizing its “special status.”
Tamar Zandberg, chairwoman of the left-wing Meretz Party, described the law as “shameful”.
“Zionism is no longer a national movement, but a forceful nationalism that humiliates the minority and establishes racial supremacy,” she said.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog said “it is sad that the last speech for him as the head of opposition will be against this backdrop.”
“History only will determine whether the law will benefit Israel or not,” he said.
Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni said the legislation was only to benefit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Netanyahu wants the law for his fight,” said Livni, a member of the Zionist Union.
Her party, the largest opposition party with 24 seats in Knesset, had voted against the law during its three readings.
Netanyahu has earlier hailed the legislation, describing its passage as a “defining moment for Zionism and Israel.”
