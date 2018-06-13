Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op

World Bulletin / News Desk
A lasting solution on the divided island of Cyprus will promote peace in the region, said Turkey’s president on Friday.
"There is no doubt that achieving the goal of a solution on Cyprus will contribute a great deal to the Eastern Mediterranean becoming an area of security, stability, and cooperation," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a message to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Mustafa Akinci, marking July 20 Peace and Freedom Day.
July 20 Peace and Freedom Day in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus commemorates Turkey’s Cyprus Peace Operation -- a huge military intervention to protect Turkish Cypriots from inter-communal violence which struck the island in 1974.
"Having proved their devotion to peace and finding a resolution on the island at every turn, the Turkish Cypriot people have shown that they have the necessary will to overcome every sort of hardship despite all the unjust and illegitimate restrictions they are subjected to," said Erdogan.
Highlighting Turkey's cooperation over the last half-century to find a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue, he said: "None of the decades-long negotiation processes has unfortunately yielded the desired results due to the Greek Cypriots’ insistent rejection of the establishment of a new partnership on the basis of political equality with the Turkish Cypriots even though the Turkish Cypriot people and motherland Turkey have duly fulfilled all their responsibilities in this regard."
He added: "Turkey will continue to always stand by its Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, to support the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on the path it will pursue, and to be the guarantee of the environment of peace, freedom, and stability both on the island of Cyprus and in the Eastern Mediterranean."
Every July 20, Peace and Freedom Day in the TRNC commemorates Turkey’s Cyprus Peace Operation.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.
The latest attempt to reunify the long-divided Mediterranean island ended in failure in 2017 after two years of negotiations.
Solution on Cyprus would help E.Mediterranean become area of security, stability, cooperation, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official
Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health
Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey.
Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says
Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body
Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes
Main opposition dilemma: Former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to replace current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu?
Migrants rounded up in northwestern Edirne, Canakkale and eastern Van provinces
Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt