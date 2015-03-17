Update: 13:55, 21 July 2018 Saturday

Israeli bill banning coverage of conflict draws fire

World Bulletin / News Desk

Draft legislation that would criminalize the photographing of Israeli forces while engaged in military operations -- a first reading of which was already approved by the Knesset -- has sparked controversy.

If passed, the legislation would leave photojournalists covering conflict in the Palestinian territories vulnerable to arrest by Israeli military personnel.

Alaa Freijat, a lawyer for the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, says the bill is specifically aimed at stopping Palestinian journalists from covering critical events.

“The law was drawn up to serve the occupation,” he said. “It violates all international agreements.”