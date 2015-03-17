Israeli bill banning coverage of conflict draws fire

World Bulletin / News Desk
Draft legislation that would criminalize the photographing of Israeli forces while engaged in military operations -- a first reading of which was already approved by the Knesset -- has sparked controversy.
If passed, the legislation would leave photojournalists covering conflict in the Palestinian territories vulnerable to arrest by Israeli military personnel.
Alaa Freijat, a lawyer for the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, says the bill is specifically aimed at stopping Palestinian journalists from covering critical events.
“The law was drawn up to serve the occupation,” he said. “It violates all international agreements.”
Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island
Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months