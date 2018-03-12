Update: 14:16, 21 July 2018 Saturday

Two Palestinians in Gaza Strip killed by Israeli forces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli forces near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

“Two Palestinians were martyred by Israeli occupation forces east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

He did not provide the names or ages of the slain Palestinians.

Earlier Friday, Israeli artillery units shelled several positions associated with Palestinian resistance faction Hamas, which has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007.

For almost four months, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been holding almost daily demonstrations near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.