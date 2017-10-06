Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:03, 21 July 2018 Saturday
Economy
Update: 14:48, 21 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

Last month, central government debt stock surged 19.5 pct year-on-year, reaching $209 billion, says Treasury

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish government’s gross debt stock totaled 969.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $209 billion) at the end of June, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Friday.

Last month, the gross debt stock -- the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies and households -- rose 19.5 percent year-on-year, compared to 811.8 billion Turkish liras (around $231.28 billion) of debt stock in June 2017.

Some 561.2 billion Turkish liras (around $120.95 billion) or nearly 58 percent of the debt was denominated in local currency, while 408.6 billion liras (around $88.1 billion) of debt was in foreign currency.

On a monthly basis, the central government debt stock rose by 1.1 percent, up from 959 billion Turkish liras (nearly $227 billion) at the end of May.

The stock of Treasury receivables amounted to 17.8 billion Turkish liras (some $3.84 billion) as of June 30.

"Local governments, with the stock of 11.4 billion Turkish liras, hold the largest share of Treasury receivables," the undersecretariat said, noting that the total amount of receivables collected by the Treasury was nearly 1.1 billion liras ($237 million) by the end of June.

One U.S. dollar was traded for 4.64 Turkish liras as of end of the last month, while the average U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 3.51 as of end of June 2017, according to the Turkish Central Bank.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, the Turkish government’s gross debt stock amounted to nearly 876.5 billion Turkish liras ($227.6 billion), while the figure was around 760 billion Turkish liras ($217.1 billion) at the end of the previous year.



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

Last month, central government debt stock surged 19.5 pct year-on-year, reaching $209 billion, says Treasury
Government debt GDP ratio above 86 pct in eurozone
Government debt/GDP ratio above 86 pct in eurozone

Greece posts highest ratio of government debt to GDP at 180 pct in first quarter
Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent
Turkey's July exports seem to rise over 20 percent

July’s export figure important to catch country's target of $173 billion for 2018, head of exporters' assembly says
African trade bloc urges parties to ratify free trade
African trade bloc urges parties to ratify free trade

COMESA Summit 2018 final communique urges ratification of tripartite free trade agreement  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 266 points; USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8180
Crude steel production rises in first 6 months
Crude steel production rises in first 6 months

Turkey produced 18.9M tons of crude steel in Jan-June, says country's steel producers association  
Nearly 650 000 houses sold in first half
Nearly 650,000 houses sold in first half

Property sales to foreigners see yearly increase of 23 pct from January to June, according to official report
US opens national security probe into uranium imports
US opens national security probe into uranium imports

US uranium production dropped from 49 percent in 1987 to 5 percent today
Somalia Tunisia join largest African trade bloc
Somalia, Tunisia join largest African trade bloc

Chileshe Kapwepwe from Zambia becomes first woman to head trade bloc
Eurozone annual inflation up in June
Eurozone annual inflation up in June

Last month, inflation among EA19 countries rose to 2 percent, up 1.3 percent from same month last year, says Eurostat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.10 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
European demand for passenger cars up 2 9 pct in
European demand for passenger cars up 2.9 pct in H1

Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association
EU Japan ink trade deal
EU, Japan ink trade deal

Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.08 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8420
Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump Putin meet
Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump, Putin meet

The dollar was up versus the yen but down against the euro and pound, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. 
Turkey's budget posts 11 2 billion deficit in H1
Turkey's budget posts $11.2 billion deficit in H1

Tax revenues totals nearly $72.1 billion while interest payments amounts to over $8.2 billion in January-June period

News

North Korea’s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions
North Korea s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions

Turkey's account gap at $5.9B in May
Turkey's account gap at 5 9B in May

Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

European stocks markets recover
European stocks markets recover

Turkey's annual inflation at 15.39 pct in June
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 39 pct in June

Trade woes drag Asian markets
Trade woes drag Asian markets


Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op

'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers

Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 