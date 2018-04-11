Update: 15:09, 21 July 2018 Saturday

Evacuations begin from Syria’s Quneitra province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of people were evacuated Friday from Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province to opposition-held parts of Idlib, in line with an agreement between the Assad regime and armed opposition groups.

Under the terms of the agreement, a total of 1,500 people -- in 40 vehicles -- are expected to leave the southern province, which is located adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region.

The agreement provides opposition fighters with safe exit to Idlib in exchange for surrendering their heavy weapons.

A similar deal was implemented recently in Syria’s southern Daraa province, according to which regime forces -- along with Russian military police -- were allowed to deploy along the nearby border with Jordan.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.