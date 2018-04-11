Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:37, 21 July 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 15:09, 21 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Evacuations begin from Syria’s Quneitra province
Evacuations begin from Syria’s Quneitra province

Evacuations carried out in line with deal struck earlier between Assad regime, armed opposition groups

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of people were evacuated Friday from Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province to opposition-held parts of Idlib, in line with an agreement between the Assad regime and armed opposition groups.

Under the terms of the agreement, a total of 1,500 people -- in 40 vehicles -- are expected to leave the southern province, which is located adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region.

The agreement provides opposition fighters with safe exit to Idlib in exchange for surrendering their heavy weapons.

A similar deal was implemented recently in Syria’s southern Daraa province, according to which regime forces -- along with Russian military police -- were allowed to deploy along the nearby border with Jordan.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.



Related idlib syria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'

News

Iran says its advisors still in southern Syria
Iran says its advisors still in southern Syria

Assad forces move to secure Syria-Israel border zone
Assad forces move to secure Syria-Israel border zone

1st convoy of regime opponents leaves Syria’s Daraa
1st convoy of regime opponents leaves Syria s Daraa

US-led coalition strikes regime positions in Syria
US-led coalition strikes regime positions in Syria

Israel claims to intercept drone originating from Syria
Israel claims to intercept drone originating from Syria

Air strike kills 28 civilians in Deir Ezzor
Air strike kills 28 civilians in Deir Ezzor

Turkey warns of possible escalation in Syria's Idlib
Turkey warns of possible escalation in Syria's Idlib

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria s Idlib rocked by twin bombings 5 killed

Russian airstrikes kill 35 civilians in Syria’s Idlib
Russian airstrikes kill 35 civilians in Syria s Idlib

11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib
11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib

Turkey sets up 11th observation point in Syria's Idlib
Turkey sets up 11th observation point in Syria's Idlib

Evacuation convoys continue leaving Syria's Homs
Evacuation convoys continue leaving Syria's Homs






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 