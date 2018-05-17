Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:36, 21 July 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 15:41, 21 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Overseas Pakistanis return to cast votes
Overseas Pakistanis return to cast votes

Some 9M overseas Pakistanis lack online or postal facility to vote and must travel home if they want to cast ballots

World Bulletin / News Desk

Mian Shafqat Javed is one of hundreds of enthusiastic overseas Pakistanis who are currently in their native country not this time to see relatives or friends, but to cast votes in the July 25 elections.

According to Pakistani election rules, around 9 million overseas Pakistanis cannot vote online or through postal ballot. Their physical presence in the country is a must for taking part in the process.

“This is totally unjust and illogical,” Javed, a Pakistani-origin businessman living in Denmark, told Anadolu Agency. “Online voting or postal ballot is a common phenomenon for overseas citizens around the world.”

Pakistani law allows its citizens to have a dual nationality.

“I have come to cast my vote because we care for our native country, and want to be part of the process of choosing the leadership,” added Javed, a supporter of the right-wing Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Party (PTI) party of former cricket star Imran Khan.

Zulfikar Ali Jutt, who works in Saudi Arabia, shares similar views.

“It takes a lot of money and time to come over here and cast our votes. That’s why only a few hundred can make it, while millions of others stay away from the process,” said Jutt, who supports the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of former three-time Premier Nawaz Sharif.

“Overseas Pakistanis send billions of dollars annually to the country in the form of remittances. We want to be part of the election process, but the governments don’t want that,” he added.



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'

News

Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll
Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll

What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif

Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes
Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes

Pakistanis mourn after election rally bombing kills 128
Pakistanis mourn after election rally bombing kills 128

Nawaz Sharif, daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan

More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in Pakistan
More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 