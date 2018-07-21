Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

World Bulletin / News Desk
Mauritanian Islamic scholar Sheikh Murabitt al-Hajj has passed away at age 105, online news sources reported.
Muhammad Ould Fahfu al-Massumi (Sheikh Murabitt al-Hajj), born in 1913, passed away on Tuesday, said Islam21C.com.
Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam. The sheikh was also the cousin of Sheikh Muhammad al-Hassan Walid al-Dido al-Shanqiti, the head of the northwest African country's Center for the Development of Scholars.
In 2016, the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre selected him as one of The 500 Most Influential Muslims.
Al-Hajj was also the main teacher of American Muslim thinker Hamza Yusuf, a convert to Islam who is seen as one of the proponents of classical learning in Islam and has promoted Islamic sciences and classical teaching methodologies throughout the world.
His books included Enlightening the Obscure in Alfiyyah (1,000 Verses) Bin Malik, Enlightening Readers and Listeners about the Glorious Pearls in Imam Nafi’s (Quran) Reciting Provisions, and The Best to be Said About What Was Conveyed on Similarities in the Quran and the Prophet's Hadiths.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island
Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'