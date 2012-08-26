First moon landing celebrates 49th anniversary

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Tranquility Base here, The Eagle has landed” were the first-ever words heard from the moon, four days after the Apollo 11 spacecraft left the earth, touching down on July 20, 1969.
Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins -- the latter two still with us -- thus earned a honored place in the annals of world history.
In a statement on Friday, U.S. space agency NASA announced a series of events to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the moon landing.
According to the 1969 moon shot report, the astronauts brought back to earth 47 lunar surface materials to be analyzed for further explorations.
"The thing that really surprised me was that everywhere we went people didn't say, 'Well you Americans finally did it’," Collins, now 87, said after the journey.
"They said, 'We did it.' All of us together, we did it. It was a wonderful sensation."
“The legacy of Apollo is if you set your mind to do something, get everybody together and everybody agrees we should accomplish it, and then we go ahead, it became something we all could be proud of," said Jim Lovell, the first person to fly in space four times.
"We leave as we came and, God willing, as we shall return, with peace, and hope for all mankind," said the late Neil Armstrong, who on July 21 -- hours after the landing -- became the first human to set foot on the moon.
Neil Armstrong and his crew commemorated for their historic 1969 landing on the moon in Apollo 11 spaceship
More than 20 people have been butchered by crazed mobs in the past two months across India after being accused of child kidnapping and other crimes in viral messages circulated wildly on WhatsApp.
Company's operating system creates more choices, Google’s CEO says
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager spoke by telephone with Google chief Sundar Pichai on Tuesday night to tell him about the decision in advance, a source close to the matter told AFP.
Brad Smith made a case for a government initiative to lay out rules for proper use of facial recognition technology, with input from a bipartisan and expert commission.
This year's sector showpiece event, opening Monday, will be buzzing on the back of rapid changes in the industry, as US titan Boeing and European arch rival Airbus vie for superiority in the skies.
MEERkat sets stage for Square Kilometre Array project, to allow astronomers to see the sky in unprecedented detail
Prominent users see follower counts decrease by millions after removal of accounts deemed suspicious or fraudulent
Social media giant fined £500,000 ($663,042) for failing to protect users’ private information
The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.
Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market