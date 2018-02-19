Turkish, Moldovan presidents speak on phone

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday spoke with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon over the phone, according to a presidential source.
The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, the source said, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Highlighting common projects and mutual high-level visits, the two leaders confirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in all areas, said the source.
