Update: 16:35, 21 July 2018 Saturday

Turkish, Moldovan presidents speak on phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday spoke with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon over the phone, according to a presidential source.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, the source said, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Highlighting common projects and mutual high-level visits, the two leaders confirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in all areas, said the source.