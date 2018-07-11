Police confiscate guns, money in Oktar probe

World Bulletin / News Desk
Istanbul police on Friday seized a large ammunition, over one million Turkish liras, and more than 2,500 digital documents as part of a probe of controversial Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar.
According to security sources speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, 1.5 million Turkish liras ($312,000), 96 pistols, and 23 rifles were confiscated during the operation across the city.
Oktar was arrested on July 10 as police also searched for people suspected of links to his cult-like organization.
On Tuesday, an Istanbul court remanded Oktar along with 168 others for allegedly committing numerous crimes.
His group has been accused of crimes including establishing a criminal organization, child sexual abuse, sexual intercourse with a minor, kidnapping, violating tax law, and violating the anti-terrorism law.
Oktar's TV channel broadcast his shows on religious and social issues surrounded by women he referred to as his “kittens."
