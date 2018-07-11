Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:36, 21 July 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 17:49, 21 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Police confiscate guns, money in Oktar probe
Police confiscate guns, money in Oktar probe

Controversial televangelist faces numerous charges, including forming a criminal organization and terrorism offenses

World Bulletin / News Desk

Istanbul police on Friday seized a large ammunition, over one million Turkish liras, and more than 2,500 digital documents as part of a probe of controversial Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar.

According to security sources speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, 1.5 million Turkish liras ($312,000), 96 pistols, and 23 rifles were confiscated during the operation across the city.

Oktar was arrested on July 10 as police also searched for people suspected of links to his cult-like organization.

On Tuesday, an Istanbul court remanded Oktar along with 168 others for allegedly committing numerous crimes.

His group has been accused of crimes including establishing a criminal organization, child sexual abuse, sexual intercourse with a minor, kidnapping, violating tax law, and violating the anti-terrorism law.

Oktar's TV channel broadcast his shows on religious and social issues surrounded by women he referred to as his “kittens."



Related istanbul police Adnan Oktar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey s MHP leader blasts Israel s Jewish state law
Turkey’s MHP leader blasts Israel’s ‘Jewish state’ law

Devlet Bahceli says: Israel moving step by step towards disaster, playing with fire and also regional and global balances
Police confiscate guns money in Oktar probe
Police confiscate guns, money in Oktar probe

Controversial televangelist faces numerous charges, including forming a criminal organization and terrorism offenses
Turkish Moldovan presidents speak on phone
Turkish, Moldovan presidents speak on phone

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Moldova's Igor Dodon confirm importance of strengthening bilateral ties
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op

Solution on Cyprus would help E.Mediterranean become area of security, stability, cooperation, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers

Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island

Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. 
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says  
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body  
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers
Turkish prosecutors launch probe against HDP lawmakers

Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links
Turkey arrests 8 suspects over FETO links

Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law
Presidential aide condemns 'Jewish state' law

Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes

News

Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation
Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation

3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Rocket attacks target police, AK Party HQs in Istanbul
Rocket attacks target police AK Party HQs in Istanbul

Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial
Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial

Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179

Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 