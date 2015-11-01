Turkey’s MHP leader blasts Israel’s ‘Jewish state’ law

World Bulletin / News Desk
The leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on Friday slammed Israel’s recently approved "Jewish nation-state" law.
"Israel is moving step by step towards disaster, playing with fire and also regional and global balances," Devlet Bahceli wrote on Twitter.
On Thursday, the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) approved the law, which describes Israel as “the nation-state of the Jewish people.”
The legislation further states that a “united Jerusalem” is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language, stripping Arabic of its earlier designation as an official language while recognizing its “special status.”
It was approved by a vote of 62-55 in a tumultuous assembly session in which Arab lawmakers decried what they called “Israeli racism against the Arab minority.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, has hailed the legislation, describing its passage as a “defining moment for Zionism and Israel.”
Turkey has denounced the legislation for trying to strip Palestinians of their rights.
Devlet Bahceli says: Israel moving step by step towards disaster, playing with fire and also regional and global balances
Controversial televangelist faces numerous charges, including forming a criminal organization and terrorism offenses
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Moldova's Igor Dodon confirm importance of strengthening bilateral ties
Solution on Cyprus would help E.Mediterranean become area of security, stability, cooperation, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official
Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health
Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey.
Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says
Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body
Feleknas Uca and Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki attended funeral of a PKK terrorist in southeastern Batman province
Former police chiefs among suspects accused of trying to overthrow the government
Weapon emplacements, shelters destroyed in Avasin-Basyan, Zap and Hakurk regions
Ibrahim Kalin calls on international community to react against injustice happening before the world’s eyes