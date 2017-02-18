Worldbulletin News

22 July 2018 Sunday
22 July 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on July 22
Press agenda on July 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 22, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Monitoring development following ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian movements after Israeli assault.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

PAKISTAN

Monitoring election campaign.



