Mandela spent 67 years of his life struggling against apartheid

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam

Octennial excavations also discovered 2,500-year-old temple from Persian era in 2016

09:56, 22 July 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on July 22





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 22, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk PALESTINE GAZA CITY - Monitoring development following ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian movements after Israeli assault. SYRIA ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war. PAKISTAN Monitoring election campaign.

