Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:06, 22 July 2018 Sunday
Turkey
10:52, 22 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish, US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event
Turkish, US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event

Berat Albayrak to also hold talks with South Korean, Chinese and Brazilian ministers in Buenos Aires

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is to meet his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Buenos Aires.

On Saturday, Albayrak met German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in the Argentinian capital.

Albayrak is also to meet South Korean Strategy and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun, and Brazilian Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia during the two-day event, which is to end on Sunday.

 



Related Turkey Berat albayrak
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish firm denies building US embassy in Jerusalem
Turkish firm denies building US embassy in Jerusalem

Turkish construction company Limak rejects reports on media, social media
9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey
9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey

Counterterrorism operations conducted in rural areas of southeastern Hakkari province
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 8 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 8 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Turkish US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event
Turkish, US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event

Berat Albayrak to also hold talks with South Korean, Chinese and Brazilian ministers in Buenos Aires
Turkey s MHP leader blasts Israel s Jewish state law
Turkey’s MHP leader blasts Israel’s ‘Jewish state’ law

Devlet Bahceli says: Israel moving step by step towards disaster, playing with fire and also regional and global balances
Police confiscate guns money in Oktar probe
Police confiscate guns, money in Oktar probe

Controversial televangelist faces numerous charges, including forming a criminal organization and terrorism offenses
Turkish Moldovan presidents speak on phone
Turkish, Moldovan presidents speak on phone

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Moldova's Igor Dodon confirm importance of strengthening bilateral ties
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op

Solution on Cyprus would help E.Mediterranean become area of security, stability, cooperation, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers
Turkey appoints 13 new deputy ministers

Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island
Turkish Cypriots always stood for solution on island

Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
Netherlands Turkey resume full diplomatic ties
Netherlands, Turkey resume full diplomatic ties

In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. 
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise
Turkey-Venezuela bilateral trade on rise

Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says  
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017
Company startups down 7 pct in June from 2017

Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body  

News

Turkey is safe harbor for investments: Energy Min.
Turkey is safe harbor for investments Energy Min

Turkish minister denies having any overseas account
Turkish minister denies having any overseas account

Turkey's next step: Large wind tender
Turkey's next step Large wind tender

Turkey to be more active in Mediterranean: Energy Min.
Turkey to be more active in Mediterranean Energy Min

Turkey to seismic explore in Mediterranean, Black Sea
Turkey to seismic explore in Mediterranean Black Sea

Turkey, Israel to set up special dialogue for gas trade
Turkey Israel to set up special dialogue for gas trade

Turkish firm denies building US embassy in Jerusalem
Turkish firm denies building US embassy in Jerusalem

9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey
9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey

2,100-year-old Hellenistic temple unearthed in Turkey
2 100-year-old Hellenistic temple unearthed in Turkey

Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog

Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 