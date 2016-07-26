10:52, 22 July 2018 Sunday

Turkish, US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is to meet his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Buenos Aires.

On Saturday, Albayrak met German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in the Argentinian capital.

Albayrak is also to meet South Korean Strategy and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun, and Brazilian Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia during the two-day event, which is to end on Sunday.