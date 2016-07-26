Turkish, US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is to meet his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Buenos Aires.
On Saturday, Albayrak met German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in the Argentinian capital.
Albayrak is also to meet South Korean Strategy and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun, and Brazilian Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia during the two-day event, which is to end on Sunday.
Turkish construction company Limak rejects reports on media, social media
Counterterrorism operations conducted in rural areas of southeastern Hakkari province
Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Berat Albayrak to also hold talks with South Korean, Chinese and Brazilian ministers in Buenos Aires
Devlet Bahceli says: Israel moving step by step towards disaster, playing with fire and also regional and global balances
Controversial televangelist faces numerous charges, including forming a criminal organization and terrorism offenses
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Moldova's Igor Dodon confirm importance of strengthening bilateral ties
Solution on Cyprus would help E.Mediterranean become area of security, stability, cooperation, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
'I have personal faith in the Turkish people's commitment to justice. The court will do right thing', says senior US official
Deputy ministers appointed to ministries of justice, culture, transport, sports and health
Diplomatic sources say possible sanctions on Iran under US decision to withdraw from nuclear deal are important for Turkey
Turkish presidential spokesperson marks 44th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation to protect island's Turkish population
In a joint statement, the two countries said their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of last week's NATO summit in Brussels and "agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey.
Two countries' relations contribute to bilateral trade, head of business council says
Migrants held in Erzurum, Erzincan, Van and Kirsehir provinces
Over 5,500 new companies established last month, according to major business body