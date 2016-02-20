Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:05, 22 July 2018 Sunday
Europe
11:38, 22 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Russian FM demands release of citizen detained in US
Russian FM demands release of citizen detained in US

Maria Butina was jailed pending trial by US court over alleged links to Russian intelligence

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday demanded the release of a woman detained in the U.S. over allegations that she is a Russian agent.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Lavrov spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone.

Lavrov stressed the unacceptability of the actions of the U.S. authorities, who detained "on the basis of fabricated charges Russian citizen Maria Butina and the need for her most rapid release".

A U.S. judge on Wednesday jailed Butina until her trial, after prosecutors argued she has links to Russian intelligence.

The detention came following a Monday meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Both presidents agreed on improving relations between the two countries and restoring "an acceptable level of trust".

Their first meeting, however, has stirred condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike over a series of comments Trump made that appeared to place him unduly close to Russia.

At issue are his comments about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 White House race and initial praise for an interview exchange proposal Putin offered.

Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed developments in Syria, the denuclearization process in the Korean Peninsula, and agreements reached during the Helsinki summit.



Related russia lavrov
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

News

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea
Russian FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea

UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov
UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov

Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Erdogan 'never stated' Turkey wants to occupy Afrin
Erdogan 'never stated' Turkey wants to occupy Afrin

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Russia 'invariably' supports sovereignty of Lebanon
Russia 'invariably' supports sovereignty of Lebanon

Russian MPs approve pension reform
Russian MPs approve pension reform

Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018
Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018

Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya
Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya

Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup
Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit
US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 