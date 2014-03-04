11:47, 22 July 2018 Sunday

Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 8 terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish airstrikes “neutralized” eight terrorists in the country’s southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions, the military said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Turkish General Staff did not specify the terror groups involved but Turkey is embroiled in a long-running struggle against the PKK terror group in the area.

According to the statement, the operations were conducted on July 20-21.

The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.