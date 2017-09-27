Worldbulletin News

Today's News
14:05, 22 July 2018 Sunday
History
12:15, 22 July 2018 Sunday

Today in History July 22
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1298   King Edward I defeats the Scots under William Wallace at Falkirk.
1515   Emperor Maximilian and Vladislav of Bohemia forge an alliance between the Hapsburg and Jagiello dynasties in Vienna.
1652   Prince Conde's rebels narrowly defeat Chief Minister Mazarin's loyalist forces at St. Martin, near Paris.
1789   Thomas Jefferson becomes the first head of the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs.
1812   A British army under the Duke of Wellington defeats the French at Salamanca, Spain.
1814   Five Indian tribes in Ohio make peace with the United States and declare war on Britain.
1881   The first volume of The War of the Rebellion: A compilation of the Official Records of the Union and Confederate Armies, is published.
1894   The first automobile race takes place between Paris and Rouen, France.
1934   American gangster John Dillinger is shot dead by FBI officers outside a Chicago cinema.
1938   The Third Reich issues special identity cards for Jewish Germans.
1943   Palermo, Sicily surrenders to General George S. Patton's Seventh Army.
1966   B-52 bombers hit the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Vietnam for the first time.


