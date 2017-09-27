Today in History July 22

|1298
|King Edward I defeats the Scots under William Wallace at Falkirk.
|1515
|Emperor Maximilian and Vladislav of Bohemia forge an alliance between the Hapsburg and Jagiello dynasties in Vienna.
|1652
|Prince Conde's rebels narrowly defeat Chief Minister Mazarin's loyalist forces at St. Martin, near Paris.
|1789
|Thomas Jefferson becomes the first head of the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs.
|1812
|A British army under the Duke of Wellington defeats the French at Salamanca, Spain.
|1814
|Five Indian tribes in Ohio make peace with the United States and declare war on Britain.
|1881
|The first volume of The War of the Rebellion: A compilation of the Official Records of the Union and Confederate Armies, is published.
|1894
|The first automobile race takes place between Paris and Rouen, France.
|1934
|American gangster John Dillinger is shot dead by FBI officers outside a Chicago cinema.
|1938
|The Third Reich issues special identity cards for Jewish Germans.
|1943
|Palermo, Sicily surrenders to General George S. Patton's Seventh Army.
|1966
|B-52 bombers hit the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Vietnam for the first time.
